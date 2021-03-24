New District Attorney says judges treating him, assistants with “contempt” in Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones leveled strong criticism against the Super Court judges now that jury trials have resumed after a 12-month COVID-19 timeout. Jones told News 3 today that in the three months since stepping into his new job, the judges have treated him and his Assistant DAs unfairly.

“I don’t want my ADAs being bullied by these judges,” Jones said. “Using something I said before saying you should be ready on this particular case.”

Since before taking office Jones has been saying that when trials resumed his office would be ready. And he has said he wants a push to move the the more than 80 murder cases that are currently in Muscogee County.

The tensions came to a head last week when a murder case set for trial had to be postponed after Jones had previously said that case was ready for trial. That changed when the state needed DNA testing on a piece of evidence.

“If it’s a murder case and we legitimately need some piece of evidence we are not going to go forward with it,” Jones said. “So, if they make us do that, we will dismiss the case, reindict it and have him rearrested the next day. And start all over.”

Jones said he believes some of the Superior Court judges are not treating him or his office fairly. Jones has in the past made statements on social media questioning the judges.

“I can sense some contempt toward me,” Jones said. “I really do. Particularly from the judiciary. I can sense some contempt. You know when you can kind of tell a person holds you in contempt? I can sense that.”

In the months leading up to taking office, Jones insisted he would be ready to prosecute. Jones has reiterated his preparedness several times since taking office.

News 3 first became aware of the building tensions after obtaining an email, which Jones confirmed he authored. It was sent to several court officials and involved a pending murder case.

Hey All, I am the District Attorney, duly elected. I am not “assigned” to any courtroom. All the cases in every courtroom are mine, and I will dispense justice as I see fit until such time as my term expires. I don’t really see a conflict in the matter. I will make sure to announce “not ready” more frequently since the Judges don’t seem to be working with my office when new issues are discovered that prevent a trial. I always hope for the best in every case, but the reality sometimes pans out differently. I am also happy to dismiss any case that the judges force us to trial on. Rest assured, when I am asked why a case was dismissed, I will be sure to point out to victims and the ress that we asked for a continuance but were denied by the court. I hope that clarifies my position on this important matter. Thanks, Mark P. Jones, DA

Judges are prohibited from talking about pending litigation.