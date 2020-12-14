 

NEW: Juvenile charged in deaths of 4 people in Elkview

Crime

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) Update 7:15 p.m. – According to deputies, a juvenile has been charged in the deaths of four people found dead in a home in Elkview.

No other details have been released at this time.

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) Update 2:46 p.m. – Officials say two young boys were found among the four found dead in a home in Elkview.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says two adults and two boys around the ages of 12 and 3 were found dead earlier this morning.

At this time, there is no leads or suspects.

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) Update 1:04 p.m. – Four bodies have been confirmed to be found at the scene on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Dr. in Elkview, WV.

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of multiple murders on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

KCSO spokesperson Brian Humphreys provided few details other than the incident that happened near the old Myers Funeral Home.

13 News is having a crew headed toward the scene.

Trending Stories