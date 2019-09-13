Newly released photo shows Worthington Learning Center employee holding 5-year-old girl by ankle

WORTHINGTON (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released a photo of a Worthington Learning Center employee holding a 5-year-old girl by her ankle to show “the severity of what little girl endured.”

Police released the photo on Twitter on Wednesday after a video surfaced allegedly showing Worthington Learning Center employees Emma Dietrich, 31, of Columbus, and Joshua Tennant, 27, of Columbus, allowing the young girl to be bullied right in front of them while they did nothing to stop it.

In the tweet, Columbus police said: “This case remains an ongoing investigation. While we are protecting the identity of the 5yo victim we want to share with you the severity of what little girl endured in a learning center. Actions by educators who are now facing criminal charges.”

At one point in the video, Tennant picks up the young girl by her right ankle, grabs her other leg, and carries her upside down, placing her on a rug, according to police.

Police said a video recorded that day show Dietrich and Tennant sitting at a table in a classroom when a student is brought into the room by one of Dietrich’s older students.

The video shows the older students grabbing, pulling, dragging, swinging and “bullying” the girl, who appears frightened and keeps her eyes closed or covered, police said. At one point, the girl attempts to curl up into a fetal position.

Court documents filed by police state both Dietrich and Tennant allowed the incident to happen as a form of discipline.

Tennant has been released from custody after posting bond. He will be arraigned on Sept. 16 in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Dietrich was scheduled to be arraigned in municipal court Wednesday morning.