News 3 obtains affidavit in arrest of second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The second suspect in the kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is being held without bond after his first court appearance before a Lee County judge Monday morning.

It’s been one month since Blanchard vanished from the Chevron along South College Street in Auburn. Blanchard’s father sat in the courtroom Monday morning as the second suspect in his daughter’s disappearance went before Lee County District Judge Steve Speakman.

35-year-old Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher appears before a Lee county judge Monday morning. ￼

WRBL News 3 obtained an affidavit on file with the Lee County clerk’s office showing the probable cause for the arrest of 35-year-old Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher that reads “Further investigation revealed that Antwain Shamar Fisher, alias ‘Squirmy,’ provided material assistance to Yazeed by providing transportation to Yazeed, and disposing of evidence.”

The first suspect identified and arrested was 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed. He was arrested on November 7 and charged with Kidnapping First Degree.

Yazeed

Fisher was arrested overnight Friday by Auburn Police and U.S. Marshals and charged with Kidnapping First Degree. “Antwon” not “Antwain” was determined in court to be the correct spelling of the suspect’s name.

During Monday morning’s court appearance News 3 learned The Lee County District Attorney’s Office believes Antwon Fisher has an extensive criminal history, including a Capital Murder charge. News reports indicate Fisher and another man were charged with killing a Millbrook woman during an apparent drug deal in 2004.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Fisher pled guilty to Murder in 2005 and was sentenced to a 20/3 spit, where he served three years for murder.

Fisher’s court appointed attorney indicated Fisher is a working and married father of four kids and is not flight risk. Fisher’s attorney stated Fisher needed a bond to be out of jail and support his family until his Kidnapping case went to trial

Judge Speakmen decided to not issue a bond based on Fisher’s criminal history. The judge also cited multiple arrest warrants for Fisher based on unpaid traffic tickets and Fisher’s failure to show up to court to address the traffic cases.

A preliminary hearing has been set for December 18th. Judge Speakmen also implemented a gag order in the case.

The search continues for Blanchard who has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 23 when she was recorded on security camera footage making a purchase in an Auburn convenience store. Yazeed was also seen on security footage in that same store.

Blanchard’s SUV was later discovered at a Montgomery apartment complex. It has been damaged and there was a significant amount of her blood discovered into the vehicle.

Investigators have maintained their belief more than one person is involved with Blanchard’s disappearance and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

District Court Judge Russell Bush has issued a gag order in the case. That gag is still in effect.