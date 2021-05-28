News 3 tracks Columbus murders: interactive map

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The first three months of 2021 were marred by violence. There were six murders in January, nine in February and another nine March.

That furious pace of violence set Muscogee County on a path to eclipse last year’s total murders, a record high of 46, by June. But since March, the murders have slowed, though they have not stopped.

WRBL News 3 is tracking all of this year’s murders. This list begins with the most recent.

Cordarious Bonner was shot to death May 26 on Veteran’s Parkway. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Bonner was 21.

Columbus Police found Devion Miley shot at Midtown Shopping Center near Pita Street Food on May 8 at 11 p.m.. Miley was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. Emergency Room doctors pronounced him dead at 11:51 p.m.. Miley was 20.

Police said Craig Perry, 45 was severely beaten on April 11 by Christopher Tice. Perry succumbed to what police called “severe head injuries” on May 4. Charges against Tice were then upgraded to murder.

John Johnson was shot at the Gentian Village Apartment Complex on May 1. Charise Douglas, Johnson’s wife, has since admitted to killing her husband. Douglas’s attorney told a Muscogee County court Douglas shot her husband in self defense.

A shooting on Reese Road near Fairview Drive left Dametrius Daniels, 26, dead on April 11. Daniels was pronounced dead at St. Francis-Emory Hospital in Columbus and his body was transported to Atlanta for autopsy.

Paul Lokey, 50, was a Columbus taxi driver who police said was shot to death on Andrews Road on March 25. Two people have been arrested in the case. Before he died of his wounds, police said Lokey called out on his tax radio, “I have been shot.”

Two brothers–Eric Giddens, 21, and Quindarrius Giddens, 22–were shot to death at the Motel 6 on Veterans Parkway on March 24. Details about what happened that day in room 524 are still unclear. Jacob Martel is charged with killing the brothers, but has told police the two brothers tried to rob him. Police dispute Martel’s account.

Quindarius Ford was 17 when police say Marquavious Ford shot him to death on Avalon Drive on March 17. Police said the shooting happened about 4:30 a.m.. Ford was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Police say Tanuska Jackson, 31, was shot and killed on Torch Hill Road just before 1 a.m. on March 5. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley pronounced her dead on the scene at 1:30 a.m.

Maurice Talbot, 20, was shot on North Lake Parkway on March 4, but police did not release his identity until the next day. Talbot was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Northside Emergency Room.

Quartez Thomas faces double murder charges and possibly the death penalty if convicted of the March 1 slayings of Jasmine Trice, 30, and Kiera Williams, 28, outside the Family Dollar on Floyd Road. District Attorney Mark Jones told News 3 he would seek the death penalty.

Mary-Anne Smith‘s mother and uncle face charges in the one-year-old child’s death. Aundrea and Johnathan Nelson have plead not guilty. An autopsy showed the child died from a combination of hyperthermia, malnutrition and dehydration.

Police found Corey Jones, 16, shot multiple times at Carver Park on Feb. 25. Jones died in the Piedmont Columbus Regional intensive care unit.

Emory Stephens, 31, was shot multiple times at The Suite Bar & Grill on Feb. 12. Stephen’s body was sent to Atlanta for autopsy.

Derico Prichard, 37, was the only one of the five shooting victims killed on South Lumpkin Road on Feb. 11 near the former Signature Event Center. Prichard’s body was sent to Atlanta for autopsy.

Police found Sara Holtrop, 18, on the living room floor of a Carmel Drive home on Feb. 10 suffering from a gunshot found. She was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where she died from her injuries. Elijah Farral, 20, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Jaylan Dobbins was 19 when police found his dead on the scene on 16th Street on Feb. 6.

Nekoe Phillips, 26, died in the hospital from a gunshot wound she received on Feb. 2 on Fort Benning Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Tayquann James, 36, was shot to death in the early morning of the first day of February. James was visiting Columbus from his home in Patterson, New Jersey. Michael Brown, 35, has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing.

Anthony Payne, 54, was found stabbed to death in Lindsey Creek on Jan. 27. An arrested warrant was issued on Feb. 25 for Marcus Wayne, 47, who police identified as a suspect during their investigation.

Police found Joseph Dukes suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene on Moye Road on Jan. 20. Dukes later died in a Columbus emergency room. Deante Caruthers was arrested on murder charges on Feb. 4.

Marlon Reese, 36, pled not guilty to the shooting and killing of his stepfather, Walter Williams, 70, after accusing Williams of inappropriately touching his son. Williams suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 11.

Police said Byron Petty was killed in a drug deal gone wrong. Jaquarius Cole was charged with the Jan. 7 shooting and plead not guilty on March 12.

Damien Nesbitt was the first homicide of 2021 in Columbus. Police found Nesbitt suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 6 at the Orleans Apartments on 5th Ave. He was pronounced dead at Columbus Piedmont Regional. Police said Nesbitt’s Lexus E350 was stolen during the shooting.