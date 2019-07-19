No decision yet on whether Brandon Jackson will face death penalty in quadruple murder

No decision has been made on whether or not the Muscogee County District Attorney will seek the death penalty against Brandon Jackson.

WRBL News 3 reached today out to the county’s top prosecutor, Julia Slater. She said her office has made no decision on a possible capital case. That decision will not come until after Jackson makes his initial court appearance next Friday.

Jackson was scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court tomorrow morning, but that has been pushed back to July 26th.

Right now there is only one active death penalty case in the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, which includes Columbus.

Brandon David Conner is accused of fatally stabbing 32-year-old Rosella Mitchell and killing their 6-month-old son before setting their 1324 Winifred Lane home on fire.

Jackson is accused of stabbing to death his live-in girlfriend and their three children, ranging in age from 3 years old to 1 month old.