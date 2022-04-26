MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release, a Georgia man confessed in federal court to supplying a substantial amount of methamphetamine to a drug dealer in Monroe County.

On Tuesday, Frank Settambrino, 63, of Covington, Georgia, pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell.

Settambrino faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence and a $1,000,000 fine. Settambrino’s sentencing is scheduled for July 6.

According to court records and other evidence, an ongoing Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation examining methamphetamine distribution activities discovered that Settambrino supplied methamphetamine to a drug dealer in the middle Georgia area.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA orchestrated a series of five videos and audio recordings of controlled purchases of methamphetamine involving Settambrino between September 2020 and January 2021.

On Jan. 14, 2021, authorities searched Settambrino’s home, locating over a kilogram of methamphetamine, and found other drug paraphernalia dispersed throughout his residence.

The DEA, along with the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.