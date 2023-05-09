AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn Police arrested a man on May 5 on a felony warrant. Romarlo Quinell Maddox, age 50, from Notasulga, Alabama is charged with identity theft, according to law enforcement.

Auburn Police states they received a report of a stolen vehicle on April 17, 2023. The victim reported that the vehicle was stolen from West Longleaf Drive between Aug. and late Oct. 2022.

Police found that a fraudulent title had been obtained and forged to illegally transfer ownership of the vehicle. Romarlo Quinell Maddox was developed as a suspect involved in illegally obtaining the title using the victim’s information.

Police say additional evidence associated with identity theft was recovered and Maddox was arrested in obedience to a warrant for identity theft. Maddox was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

This case is under investigation with the possibility of additional charges and arrests.