SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses of Northwest Shoals Community Colleges are under an evacuation order after a threat was made to both schools.

The school announced students should evacuate both campuses now due to an unverified threat.

The schools said they were both closed until further notice.

As of 1 p.m., Wednesday over 10 college campuses received threats and evacuated buildings.