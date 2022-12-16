DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two suspects have been identified and are accused of shooting at a murder victim the night before he was killed, per Dothan Police.
Alphonso Morissette, 21, of Dothan, died last night in surgery after being shot in the upper torso.
According to Dothan Police, on Wednesday, December 14, Morrisette was shot at by two suspects in the same location where he was shot Thursday. He was not injured, but multiple vehicles and homes were hit by the stray gunfire.
Police say that Zyshawn Coker, 20, and Keith Shukar Helms, 19, both from Dothan, were the ones who shot at Morrissette on Wednesday night.
Coker has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder, three counts of Shooting into an Occupied Building, one count of Shooting into an Unoccupied Building, and one count of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle.
When located, Helms will be charged with the same charges in reference to the Wednesday shooting.
Dothan Police Release:
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 6:58 P.M., officers responded to the 1300 block of Alexander Drive to the report of a firearm assault in which one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there was in fact one victim that had already been transported to Southeast Health by a personal vehicle. Officers arrived at the hospital and discovered the victim suffered from a single gunshot to the upper torso. The victim was in critical condition and was immediately taken to surgery where he succumbed to his injury. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan.
On the night prior, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 6:15 P.M., two suspects shot at Morrisette at the same location, but he was not hit. Various residences and vehicles were hit during this incident. It has now been determined 20-year-old Zyshawn Codaun Coker and 19-year-old Keith Shukar Helms, both from Dothan, are the two suspects responsible for shooting at Morrissette on Wednesday night.
Zyshawn Coker has been charged with three counts of Shooting into an Occupied Building, one count of Shooting into an Unoccupied Building, one count of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle and one count of Attempted Murder. These charges are in reference to the incident that occurred Wednesday night.
When located, Helms will be charged with the same charges in reference to the incident that occurred Wednesday night.
Thursday night’s incident in which Morrissette died, is still under investigation. The Dothan Police Department asks that anyone who has information related to the death of Morrissette to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to provide information in an anonymous capacity, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.DPD Release