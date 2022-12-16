DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two suspects have been identified and are accused of shooting at a murder victim the night before he was killed, per Dothan Police.

Alphonso Morissette, 21, of Dothan, died last night in surgery after being shot in the upper torso.

According to Dothan Police, on Wednesday, December 14, Morrisette was shot at by two suspects in the same location where he was shot Thursday. He was not injured, but multiple vehicles and homes were hit by the stray gunfire.

Police say that Zyshawn Coker, 20, and Keith Shukar Helms, 19, both from Dothan, were the ones who shot at Morrissette on Wednesday night.

Coker has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder, three counts of Shooting into an Occupied Building, one count of Shooting into an Unoccupied Building, and one count of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle.

When located, Helms will be charged with the same charges in reference to the Wednesday shooting.

Dothan Police Release: