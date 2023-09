MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is responding to a domestic violence-related shooting in the Hazel Green area where one person has died.

According to MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson, officers responded to the shooting call in the 300 block of Ready Section Road and have been on the scene since around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Patterson confirmed one person is dead.

Detectives and CSI are on the scene determining what happened.