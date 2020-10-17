One dead after shooting on Garden Drive and 25th Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting that killed one man early Saturday morning.

According to Muscogee County Chief Coroner Buddy Bryan, 20-year-old Travone Walton was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m.

Bryan says his office was contacted around 5:05 a.m.

The shooting occurred on the corner of Garden Drive and 25th avenue.

Walton suffered a gunshot wound. His body will be sent up for an autopsy soon.

Police are still on scene. Please avoid the area.

If you have any information, please call Columbus police.