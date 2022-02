COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting on Prado Drive.

Newton told News 3 the identity of the victim is 22 year-old Brianna Robinson. Her body will go for autopsy.

Newton confirms another person was also injured in this shooting and is currently seeking medical attention.

Information is limited at this time. We will continue to update you as more information about this shooting becomes available.