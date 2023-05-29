SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Sumter County on May 29, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The Bureau says the shooting incident happened on Monday, at around 1:15 a.m. at the American Legion Club on Highway 20 in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are seeking the public’s assistance, as there were numerous witnesses to the shooting.

The GBI says anyone who has information may contact the regional investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477 or on the GBI website.