PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – One male has been pronounced dead following an afternoon shooting at Frederick Douglas Apartments in Phenix City.

The victim, 23 year-old, Derante Person. Person was pronounced dead at 6:40pm by Russell County Coroner, Aurthur Sumbry in the Emergency Room at Peidmont Columbus Regional. The possible cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.

Person’s body is being transported to the Department of Forensic Science for autopsy.

Phenix City Police blocked access to Frederick Douglas Apartments, located on 12th Avenue in Phenix City, in crime scene tape.

