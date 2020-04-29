One dead in Tuesday night Phenix City shooting, details of what happened unclear to police

Phenix City police are investigating a Tuesday night homicide in the area of 10th Avenue South and Fontaine Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning.

At 8:20 a.m. police were called to the area in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered a male subject with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by Care Ambulance, to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The details of this shooting are unclear at this time. If anyone has information in reference to this homicide, please contact the Phenix City Police Department with that information at (334) 298-0611.

The body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Montgomery, Alabama, for an autopsy, according to police.