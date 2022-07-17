EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) -The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a double shooting in which one person has died.

According to officials with the Eufaula Police Department, the incident happened Saturday night.

Police have identified the victim in the deadly shooting as Quantavious Howard, 18, of Eufaula.

Police were called out Medical Center Barbour at around 11:30 p.m. on July 16, 2022, after the two shooting victims were dropped off at the hospital. Several 911 calls were made reporting gunshots in the area of Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard.

Police said Howard died as a result of gunshot wounds to the upper body. The second victim was shot in the lower body and is being treated at Medical Center Barbour.

Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.