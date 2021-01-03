One dead, two injured in Saturday night shooting around Asbury Park in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City after a shooting left a juvenile dead.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirms a 16-year-old died after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the area of the 1700 block of Epworth Street, in reference to a shooting around 7:45 p.m. on January 2.

Officers found a male subject that was deceased, and two other male gunshot victims.

The name of the deceased victim will be withheld pending notification of the family.

Care Ambulance took the two other male victims to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital (PCRMH) for treatment. Their injuries are not life threatening. Those victims will be treated and released, according to ER Staff.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any information that you may have, that might assist, please call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or 2822.