 

One dead, two injured in Saturday night shooting around Asbury Park in Phenix City

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City after a shooting left a juvenile dead.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirms a 16-year-old died after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the area of the 1700 block of Epworth Street, in reference to a shooting around 7:45 p.m. on January 2.

Officers found a male subject that was deceased, and two other male gunshot victims.

The name of the deceased victim will be withheld pending notification of the family.

Care Ambulance took the two other male victims to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital (PCRMH) for treatment. Their injuries are not life threatening. Those victims will be treated and released, according to ER Staff.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any information that you may have, that might assist, please call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837 or 2822.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

55° / 35°
Fair
Fair 0% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 61° 42°

Tuesday

62° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 62° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 58° 39°

Thursday

55° / 42°
Showers
Showers 55% 55° 42°

Friday

53° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 53° 37°

Saturday

55° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 55° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

47°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
42°

41°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
41°

40°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
40°

39°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
39°

38°

2 AM
Clear
6%
38°

38°

3 AM
Clear
7%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
7%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
7%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
7%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
7%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
36°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
40°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
45°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories