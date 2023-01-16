EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person.

Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition.

According to police, one was taken into custody in connection to this shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at (334) 687-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously at (334) 687-7100.