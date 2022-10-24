COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed.

A condition for the second individual is not available as of the posting of this story.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Homicide Unit at (706) 225-3161.