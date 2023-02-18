COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department, is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Ballard Way Apartments in East Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a male victim was shot in the leg and has been transported to a local hospital.

A WRBL reporter, says the nearly 4 apartment units were blocked off with crime scene tape and half a dozen CPD patrol cars responded to the scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is the 5th reported shooting in Columbus in the last 48 hours.