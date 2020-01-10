One man injured in Thursday EJ Knight Apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are looking for a suspect involved in a Thursday shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the EJ Knight Apartments in the 3800 block of Baker Plaza Drive.

Police say while they were on their way there, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV traveling at a high rate of speed with the emergency flashers activated.

Once officers approached the vehicle, they discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the arms and torso.

The victim was then transported to Piedmont Midtown Medical where he was treated by staff. He is in stable condition.

The Robbery and Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department has assumed the investigation.

News 3 is still working to confirm the time of the shooting.

Stay with us for more on this story.