COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department has confirmed one person is dead following an early morning shooting on the 2900 block of Colorado Street.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley has confirmed to News 3 that one individual was pronounced dead at 2:42 a.m. following this shooting.

CPD received a call about the shooting at 1:56 a.m.

There is no additional information at this time. CPD is still on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.