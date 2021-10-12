One person dead following shooting at Mohawk Street and Holly Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One person has died after being shot in the area of Mohawk Street and Holly Avenue.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a shooting victim was pronounced dead at emergency room Tuesday night.

Bryan says another person is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery following the shooting.

Multiple police units have responded to the crime scene. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Police are also at another crime scene a short distance away, at 47th Street and Gilbert Avenue.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.