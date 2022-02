COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Sweetwater Drive.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as Amari Conwell.

Bryan said Conwell, age 23, was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened on the 100 block of Sweetwater Drive on Feb. 3, 2022.

Conwell’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.