LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting at a LaGrange gas station Wednesday night, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Police responded to the 76 gas station at 315 New Franklin Road around 11:50 p.m.

Officers found four people shot. Police say Laderek Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other individuals were taken to a local hospital. Two have been released, while the third remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigation revealed the gas station was shot at after an argument broke out inside. One of the people inside the gas station then shot back at someone outside of the building, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.