COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of 13th Avenue between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released.

However, Columbus police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information, please call the Police department.