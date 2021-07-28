One person stabbed at Willow Glen Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a stabbing at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Road.

According to police, the stabbing happened at Willow Glen Apartments, located at 2171 Buena Vista Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say one person was stabbed and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Details about the victim have not been released.

Police have not identified a suspect in the stabbing.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.