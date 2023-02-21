AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Feb.8, the Auburn Police Department’s (APD) Narcotics and Investigations Section initiated an investigation into a suspected drug overdose death that authorities believed to involve fentanyl poisoning.

During the investigation, APD’s Narcotics and Investigations Sections identified 25-year-old Adarius Dijuan Reese, from LaGrange, Georgia, as the suspected source who gave fentanyl to the victim.

A couple of days later, on Feb. 20, APD’s Narcotics and Operational Support K9 Sections conducted a traffic stop on Reese near the area of Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn, Alabama.

According to APD, during the traffic stop, authorities seized several controlled substances, a stolen firearm, and $2,400 after searching the vehicle.

As a result, Reese was charged with the following:

Drug-Trafficking Fentanyl

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (four counts)

Possession of Marijuana (first degree)

Receiving Stolen Property (second degree)

Authorities transported Reese to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on $60,500 bond.

APD says the case is still under investigation and reminds the public the “one pill can kill.” The Auburn Police Department encourages citizens to report any “suspected fentanyl trafficking and possession.” Tips can be submitted anonymous through using the Auburn Public Safety app.