COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m. He had been shot multiple times.

A second victim was also killed in the shooting. His identity will released following notification of his family, according to Bryan.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened at the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022.

A third person was also injured in the shooting. That individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryan said Hamilton’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3232.