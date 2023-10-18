OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department announced the arrest of a Cuessta resident after authorities found several pounds of marijuana, firearms and thousands in cash.

According to OPD, the Opelika Police Narcotics Unit and members with the Lee County Swat Team conducted a search in the 400 block of Lee Road 2192.

During the search, authorities found over ten pounds of marijuana, over $4000 in cash, and multiple firearms.

OPD says 21-year-old Donquavious Mondrell Moreland from Cusseta, Alabama was arrested at the scene and charged with Trafficking Marijuana.

As of now, the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case contact the Opelika Police Department at