OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Jan. 26, the Opelika Police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive after observing a traffic violation.

According to the Opelika Police Department, during the traffic stop, one of the police department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, Opelika Police Officers arrested 56-year-old William Derek Smith from Auburn, Alabama, and charged him with the following:

Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon

Possession of Marijuana (Second Degree)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s drug and gun charges is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Narcotics Unit at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline (334) 745-8665.