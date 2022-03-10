OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a burglary investigation.

Police are trying to identify three suspects involved in a burglary on Feb. 23, 2022, at a home in the 3300 block of Stoney Brook Lane.

Police said the suspects were caught on the home’s surveillance video. They can be seen wearing light-colored hoodies, sneakers, gloves, and masks.

According to police, $1,000 in cash and several pieces of jewelry were stolen from the home by the suspects during the burglary.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted to Opelika Police Mobile App.

You can also submit tips via Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.