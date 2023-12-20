OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are searching for new information to shed light on a 2018 shooting that left one dead and is asking for public assistance.

According to OPD, on July 31, 2018, around 11:40 p.m., Opelika Police officers responded to a report about an assault with injures in the Hickory Haven Trailer Park on Crawford Road.

After arriving on the scene, officers found 21-year-old Octavious Bennett, inside a residence with a fatal gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that at the time of the shooting, Bennett was in the living room playing video games with friends, when they heard multiple gunshots outside the residence. A single bullet pierced through the wall of the home and struck Bennett.

Bennett died from his injury on the scene. If anyone has information concerning this case, contact OPD’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.