Opelika child hospitalized after being hit by truck, police looking for driver

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika child is in the hospital after being hit by a truck. Opelika police are looking for the driver, who fled the scene. Police say child was riding a bike at the intersection of WE Morton Avenue and South Antioch Circle on Sunday afternoon when the crash happened.

According to police, the eight-year-old child is in stable condition with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the scene at 5:45 p.m., where they found the injured child who was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment. According to police the child was hit by a pick-up truck type vehicle.

With help from witnesses, police say they have found the truck that hit the child, but the driver has not been located.

Police say the crash was caught on camera by Opelika Housing Authority.

The Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigations unit is continuing to investigate the crash and continuing to look for the suspected driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334)705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.