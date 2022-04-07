OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika High has been placed on lockdown, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Police said all students are safe at this time.

According to a news release from OPD, police are on scene at the high school following an incident Thursday morning. The high school received a threatening phone and was placed on lockdown following the call, according to police.

This is a developing story.