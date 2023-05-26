AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police has arrested and charged a man with enticing a child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes in Auburn on May 22.

Auburn Police received a report from the Opelika Police Department involving a child under the age of 16 interacting with an adult male suspect. Information indicated the crime was committed in the Auburn Police Jurisdiction near the intersection of Perry Street and East Drake Avenue.

Auburn Police contacted the victim and the suspect for investigations. Police determined the suspect, Jorge Cesar Leon Ixmatlahua, 21, committed the crime. Police say Ixmatlahua was previously known by the victim, and the encounter was not random.

Ixmatlahua was transported to the Lee County Jail and is currently unable to make a bond due to an immigration hold.