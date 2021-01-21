Opelika man charged in connection to Jan. 19 shooting death

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 19, 2021 shooting that left one dead, according to police.

Police say Cordezmond Rashaud Harris, 33, has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of an unidentified 28-year-old male victim on the 100 Block of Chester Avenue in Opelika.

Opelika Police detectives took Harris into custody around 5 p.m. Jan. 20 on warrants for murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle. Harris is being held at the Lee County Jail.

If you have information on this case, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 with any information. Callers may remain anonymous.