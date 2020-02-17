Opelika Man charged with attempted murder after shooting on South College Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – After a shooting on South College Street on Feb. 16, Auburn Police have a suspect in custody.

Demarrius Travell Bridges, 23 of Opelika, was taken into custody for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 22-year-old man from Auburn. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say, and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police say he remains in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between Bridges and the victim, who has not been identified.

Yesterday, reports came in of a shooting near the Auburn University campus at Evergreen Apartments on South College Street. Auburn Campus Safety said the suspect had fled on foot with a handgun.

After, Bridges was developed as a suspect by Auburn Police, but turned himself in on Feb. 17. He is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Lee County Jail.