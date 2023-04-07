OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police arrested and charged a man with unlawful breaking into a vehicle and theft of bank cards.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on April 6, they received a report of someone breaking into a vehicle in the 1700 block of Lee Rd. 154 in Opelika. A wallet with several bank cards was reported stolen from the vehicle.

Police say the suspect attempted to use cards at an electronics store in Tiger Town.

Opelika Police Officers received information that led to a foot pursuit. They arrested the man and identified him as Larenz Akeem Benjamin, 30, from Atlanta.

Benjamin is arrested and charged with:

(Lee County charges)

1 count of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle

3 counts of theft of property 3rd Degree

2 counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

1 count of theft of property 4th Degree

1 count of criminal mischief 2nd Degree

(Opelika charges)

1 count of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle

1 count of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

Benjamin is being held in the Lee County jail on a $17,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.