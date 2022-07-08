MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Thaddeus Dimarggio Holstick, 43, from Opelika, Alabama, received 120 months in prison after being convicted for owning a firearm as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to Holstick’s plea agreement and other court documents, in June 2020, an Opelika Police Officer observed Holstick inside a convenience store, engaging in an argument with another individual.

During the argument, Holstick and the other male left out of the store and began fighting. The police officer ordered both men to stop, and while attempting to separate the two, the officer noticed a handgun tucked into Holstick’s waistband.

Holstick has several felony convictions and is prohibited by federal law from owning a firearm.

In addition to Holstick’s prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Holstick’s case was investigated by the Opelika Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon W. Bates prosecuted the case.