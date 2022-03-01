MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On March 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart announced Hyram Patton, 35, from Opelika, Alabama, received 57 months in prison for having a firearm as a felon.

In addition to his prison sentence, Patton will serve three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on Jan. 26, 2019, an Alabama State Trooper patrolling Highway 51 in Opelika, Alabama, noticed a black Ford Mustang cross over the centerline and initiated a traffic stop.

After approaching the car, the state trooper spoke to the female driver and requested she step out of the car to check for impairment.

The state trooper also observed a male passenger and requested identification. After speaking with the male, the state trooper received conflicting identification information.

During questioning of the male passenger, the state trooper noticed the passenger began reaching behind the seat and requested for him to step out of the vehicle.

The Alabama State Trooper searched and found a 9mm gun in the back pocket of the passenger seat.

After identifying the passenger, Hyram Patton, who had an outstanding warrant in Macon County, Patton admitted the gun belonged to him. Patton also had past felony convictions and is prohibited from possesing firearms.

The state trooper issued Patton a traffic citation and arrested him at the scene.

On Jan. 15, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Patton for possessing a firearm as a felon. He pleaded guilty to the charge on May 4, 2021, and received his sentencing on Feb. 25, 2022.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms investigated the court case and the Assistant United States Attorney Brandon Bates prosecuted the case.