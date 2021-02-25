Opelika murder suspect in custody after US Marshals find him in Connecticut

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is in custody for a Feb. 19, 2021 shooting on South 3rd Street that left one dead and another injured. U.S. Marshals took him into custody on Feb. 25.

Opelika police say that John Robert Thomas III, 40 of Opelika, was identified as the suspect in the Feb. 19 shooting and was arrested by U.S. Marshals at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. He faces multiple charges including Murder, Attempted Murder, Robbery First Degree, and Discharging a Firearm Into an Unoccupied Dwelling.

The U.S. Marshals Service found Thomas in Milldale, Conn.

On Feb. 19, Opelika police arrived on the scene of a shooting with two victims on South 3rd Street. One victim, a 35-year-old man who has not been identified, died after being taken to the East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man who has also not been identified, was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus for treatment.

Police say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.