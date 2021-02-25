 

Opelika murder suspect in custody after US Marshals find him in Connecticut

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is in custody for a Feb. 19, 2021 shooting on South 3rd Street that left one dead and another injured. U.S. Marshals took him into custody on Feb. 25.

Opelika police say that John Robert Thomas III, 40 of Opelika, was identified as the suspect in the Feb. 19 shooting and was arrested by U.S. Marshals at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. He faces multiple charges including Murder, Attempted Murder, Robbery First Degree, and Discharging a Firearm Into an Unoccupied Dwelling.

The U.S. Marshals Service found Thomas in Milldale, Conn.

On Feb. 19, Opelika police arrived on the scene of a shooting with two victims on South 3rd Street. One victim, a 35-year-old man who has not been identified, died after being taken to the East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man who has also not been identified, was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus for treatment.

Police say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 54°

Friday

75° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 75° 56°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 80° 64°

Monday

67° / 52°
Rain
Rain 71% 67° 52°

Tuesday

62° / 56°
Rain
Rain 63% 62° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 69° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
57°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
57°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
69°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories