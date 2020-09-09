Opelika Police arrest suspect in hit and run crash that hospitalized 8-year-old

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The person police say is responsible for hitting a child on a bike with a truck and leaving the scene of the crash has been arrested by Opelika Police.

De’Dric Jamal Parker, age 28, was arrested Wednesday morning on a felony warrant for Duty to Give Information and Render Aid.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon at around 5:45 p.m. Police say the victim, identified as an eight-year-old boy, was riding a bike at the intersection of W.E. Morton Avenue and South Antioch Circle when he was hit by a pick-up truck type vehicle.

The child, who suffered extensive injuries but is expected to survive, was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Police say he will be in the hospital for quite some time, healing from his injuries.

Parker, of Opelika, is being held in the Lee County Jail awaiting bond.