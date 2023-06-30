OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) announced the arrest of an Auburn man accused of trafficking stolen identities on Friday.

According to the OPD, officers conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Boykin Street in Auburn, Alabama. Following the search, authorities arrested 26-year-old Jaken Jakel Dowdell for Trafficking Stolen Identities (two counts) and Possession of a Forgery Device (two counts.)

Opelika Police says the case still remains under investigation, and if anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app.