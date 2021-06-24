Opelika Police arrest man on assault charges following call to EAMC

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department has arrested a man on assault charges.

According to police, Steve John Collins, age 54, was arrested on June 24, 2021.

Police say Collins was arrested after officers were called out to East Alabama Medical Center in reference to an assault. Details about the victim or their condition are currently unavailable.

Collins is being charged with Assault, Second Degree. He has been booked into the Lee County Jail.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.