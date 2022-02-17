Opelika Police arrest Montgomery man in connected to car theft from King Honda

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Montgomery man has been arrested by the Opelika Police Department following the theft on a vehicle from an auto dealership. According to officials, Xiaoshaungturrio Dyvine Tillman, age 25, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2022.

Tillman’s arrest came after officials said police located a vehicle matching the description of one reported stolen from King Honda. After spotting the vehicle, police conducted a traffic stop at the 3500 Block of Birmingham Highway.

Officials said Tillman was taken to the Opelika Police Department for questioning. Investigators were able to connect him other recent vehicle break-ins.

Tillman has been charged with Theft of Property, First Degree, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, and Theft of Property, Second Degree.

Officials said the case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.