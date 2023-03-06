OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — On Saturday, around 11:05 p.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1400 block of South Long Street, where they discovered a 68-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center via ambulance and later transferred via Lifesaver to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, for additional treatment.

Opelika Police say that after an investigation, authorities arrested 38-year-old Tasia Leoha Thomas for Assault (first-degree.)

The incident is still under investigation, and Opelika Police say additional charges for Thomas are pending.

If anyone has information regarding this case, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Department’s mobile app.