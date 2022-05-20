OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a report about the fraudulent use of a credit card and requests public help to identify the suspect.

On April 8, 2022, around 5:35 p.m., the suspect entered Hobby Lobby, located at 2570 Enterprise Dr., in Opelika, Alabama, and stole a wallet out of a shopping cart.

The suspect later used a credit card from the stolen wallet to purchase multiple items from Best Buy located a 2147 Tiger Town Parkway.

Surveillance video released by the police department shows the suspect wearing a grey hat, glasses, a long-sleeve blue shirt, and jeans when entering Hobby Lobby.

According to Opelika Police, surveillance video shows the suspect changed their appearance and wore a red hat and a light-colored long-sleeve shirt before entering Best Buy.

Opelika Police say that the suspect left the scene in an unknown black SUV.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the police department’s Opelika Police Mobile App.