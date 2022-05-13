OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a third-degree property theft and are requesting public help to identify the suspects.

The theft occurred on May 3, 2022, around 8:02 p.m., at Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 2718 Enterprise Dr., where security footage revealed four suspects, three black females and one black male, entered the store and stole several items.

The footage shows a male leaving the business with multiple stolen items stuffed inside his pants. The three females also attempted to exit the store with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise but later abandoned the cart near the front of the store.

All four suspects left the scene in a white or silver SUV. Security footage shows the male suspect wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt, and white shoes.

Two of the female suspects wore denim jackets and the third female wore a long-sleeve blue dress with sandals.

The suspects stole around $725 worth of merchandise.

The police department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.